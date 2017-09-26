Redancja POLONIUM am Di 26.9.2017 21 UhrSep 26th, 2017 | By Robert | Category: Aus den Redaktionen, International
Heute am Dienstag, den 26.9.2017 um 21 Uhr Sendung von Redakcja POLONIUM bei Radio LORA München. Studiogast ist Milosz Zurawski vom Portal glosemigracji.pl – wir kommentieren das Ergebnis der Bundestagswahlen aus polnischer und europäischer Perspektive. Die Sendung ist auf 92,4 MHz sowie im Digitalradio DAB+ auf Kanal 11c und im livestream (http://live.lora924.de:8000/lora-hq.mp3) zu empfangen.